Thu, 27 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Congratulates Director of British Council on Completing 70 Years of Service

September 27
13:16 2018
Director of British Council Alan Gemmel and Council Director of East and Northeast Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti called on Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

The Chief Minister congratulated the British Council on completing 70 years of their service in India. He said the state govt is looking forward to Council’s expertise in teaching English, which would improve soft skills of students and give them the edge for employability. He also requested the council for support to the youths of the state in the field of education, music, culture and sports.

Gemmel informed the Chief Minister that the Council is getting into an agreement through MoU with North Eastern Council in a week that will allow them to train teachers in English language in the Northeast. He requested the Chief Minister to build into the requirement of the state through NEC so that the Council will be able to maximize its help towards Arunachal.

