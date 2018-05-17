Arunachal CM Congratulates Muri Linggi for Climbing Mt Everest

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated Muri Linggi for becoming the third woman from the state to summit Mount Everest – the highest mountain peak in the world on May 14 last.

“If you are determined on fulfilling your passion and dream to achieve great – the circumstances or the age doesn’t matter. 40-year-old mother of four girls, Smt Muri Linggi has proven that by becoming the third woman from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest – the highest mountain peak in the world on 14th May 2018” Khandu said in his congratulatory message.

Adding further, the CM said “Smt. Linggi has made us all proud. In her effort, she has also taken along the message of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao. I wish her all success in her future endeavours’.