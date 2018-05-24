Arunachal CM Congratulates NIMAS Expedition Team on Mt Everest Summit

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday congratulated the 8-member expedition team of National Institute for Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS), Dirang that had successfully scaled the Mt Everest on May 19-20 last.

The Chief Minister said it is for the first time that any National Institute of Mountaineering of India has achieved such a high success rate and has placed eight climbing members on top of Everest in the first attempt.

He also wished the team best wishes for their future endeavors.

The expedition team under Col Sarfraz Singh had earlier climbed three prominent peaks namely Mt Gorichen, Mt Trishul and Mt Lobuche in Nepal as part of advance trainning for Mt Everest.

The expedition comprises of six Army personnel and two civilians from Dirang. The civilians from Dirang are Dorjee Khandu and Tongchen Nimsonga.

The Everest expedition was flagged off by Chief Minister March 21 last.