Arunachal CM Convenes State Level Core Group Meeting

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday convened the State Level Core Group Meeting to discuss a wide gamut of issues ranging from security and development of the state and also to review the decision points of the last Core Group Meeting.

The meeting assumed significance as Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba also attended the core group meeting as special invitee.

Khandu in his address advocated that all the agencies must work in concert to achieve the shared vision of a developed Arunachal Pradesh and contribute in the nation building process in which the security scenario plays a vital role. He also expressed his gratitude to the Union Home Secretary for being present at this important meeting and hoped that as usual the ministry of Home Affairs would continue to address the issues and concerns of the State Government with greater impetus.

Home Secretary actively participated in the discussion and gave valuable inputs on strengthening of security related infrastructure. He also assured the Chief Minister that the ministry would extend all support in addressing all the issues of the state.

Chief Secretary while welcoming Home Secretary on his maiden Visit to Arunachal Pradesh said that Arunachal being a strategic border state and home to one of India’s most patriotic citizens, the Union Home Secretary’s first stop outside Delhi to any State after assuming the important office is of special significance. This displays the importance the Home Ministry and the GOI attaches to our beautiful state.

Among others, senior officers from 4 corps, 3 corps, SSB, Assam Rifles, ITBP, CRPF, Assam Police and Arunachal Police were present in the meeting.