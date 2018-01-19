Arunachal CM Credits People of the State for Attaining 100% ODF Status

Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday celebrated attainment of 100 percent Open Defecation Free state under Swacch Bharat Mission (Gramin) in Itanagar.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd, Chief Minister Pema Khandu credited the people of Arunachal Pradesh. “The long strenuous journey particularly because of the difficult and inaccessible terrain and communication bottlenecks could not deter the strong determination of our dedicated SBM team and all stakeholders particularly the villagers, PRI members, GBs, District Administration and elected representatives”.

He further added that the achievement is rare for the reason that it came one year and 10 months ahead of national target of 2nd October 2019.

The Chief Minister while congratulating all for the achievement however cautioned the department to maintain sustainability and continuity of the status.

“Herculean task is to maintain the ODF status and not allow ugly head of open defecation to raise its head” Khandu emphatically said, adding, “For a sustained effort to do so. Now that 100 percent ODF has been achieved in Gramin level, the urban area needs also to be declared cent percent ODF.”

While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous encouragement, Chief Minister specially mentioned the support rendered by the Ministry of Water & Sanitation, Government of India and said that it was for them that the state could accomplish the herculean task.

Khandu also spoke on robust road, rail, air and digital connectivity which is gradually picking up its pace in the state with support of Government of India. He confidently said that with the desired connectivity, unprecedented economic development will pave its way in Arunachal Pradesh. He appealed all to be partners to development.

It may be mentioned that Arunachal attained 100 percent ODF on 31st December 2017 as per Base Line Survey (BLS)-2012 under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin). With this achievement, Arunachal ranks 7th in the country and second in Northeast after Sikkim to become ODF.