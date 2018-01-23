Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 24 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Dedicates Divisional Commissioner (East) Office to the People

Arunachal CM Dedicates Divisional Commissioner (East) Office to the People
January 23
20:54 2018
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday dedicated the office of the Divisional Commissioner (East) to the people of the eastern Arunachal thereby bringing administration and governance closer to the people.

With this development, another commitment of the present government led by Pema Khandu has been fulfilled. He also inaugurated the office of the Chief Engineer (PWD), Chief Engineer (PHD&WS) and Superintending Engineer (RWD).

The Divisional Commissioner East will cater to 11 eastern districts that includes East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Lohit, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding and has been delegated with all administrative and financial powers.

Congratulating the people, Khandu said that the funds for infrastructure development for the divisional commissioners office and Chief Engineers office would be highlighted in the ensuing budget. With this he said the state government has planned to decentralize administration which is now concentrated at state capital.

“Chief Engineer, PWD eastern zone, PHED & WS Chief Engineer Eastern zone and RWD SE offices which were operating from Itanagar will also be functioning from Namsai from today onwards. All the official works of these eastern districts will be functioning from the Divisional commissioner east” Khandu said.

The Divisional Commissioner’s office is temporarily functioning from the old Deputy Commissioner’s office building, which was earlier shifted to the new district secretariat building. Land for permanent building for Divisional Commissioner and Chief Engineer’s office is being identified.

Along with host of dignitaries, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and his council of Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries, MLAs, Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, Divisional Commissioner Bolung Perme, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police from the eleven districts of eastern Arunachal were also present.

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

