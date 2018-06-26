Arunachal CM Dedicates Tawang District’s Second VKV

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday dedicated Tawang district’s second Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) School at Mukto village, in presence of MoS Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, RWD Parliamentary Secretary Jambey Tashi and Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the newly inaugurated school at Mukto village was earlier a govt higher secondary school that has been handed over to Vivekananda Kendra to run as VKV school.

He said the state government has passed a resolution in the cabinet allowing the private NGOs and missionaries working on education sector to be invited to take over government schools.

He said it took about three years of his effort to bring VKV school in Mukto and said it was moment of pride and happiness that the effort has borne result.

The CM said the VKV has immense contribution towards education in Arunachal. In honour of such contributions, he said the state government has contributed Rs 40 crores as corpus fund for VKV.

Rijiju in his speech said VKV is the right platform that provides education based on cultural values so that children can learn to reflect upon their culture, culture of others and culture in general.

Vivekananda Kendra Arunachal Pradesh Trust (VKAPT) Joint Secretary Rupesh Mathur in his speech highlighted on the activities of VKV Alumni doing brilliant work in strengthening the VKVs in Arunachal.

Earlier students from VKV Kipti displayed a band performance and patriotic dance.