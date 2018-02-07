Arunachal CM Distributes Compensation to the Landowners

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday distributed compensation to the tune of Rs 40,80,38,400 to the landowners from Bomja village whose lands were acquired by the Indian Army.

Distributing land compensation cheques to the 31 landowners at a development meeting held at Lhou village in his home constituency Mukto, the Chief Minister said 200.056 acres of lands were acquired for housing Key Location Plan Units of Tawang Garrison of the Indian Army.

The highest compensation was handed with a cheque amount of Rs 6,73,29,925 followed by cheque amount of Rs 2,44,97,886. The other 29 beneficiaries were each handed with cheque amount of Rs 1,09,03,813.

Khandu informed that more such compensation for lands acquired for defence purposes are being worked out with the centre. He thanked Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for sanctioning the long overdue land compensation.

The Chief Minister said the state is now moving on right track under PM Narendra Modi. He said with support from centre, Arunachal is witnessing rapid development with great focus on connectivity – rail, air, digital and road. He said soon Tawang will be connected with rail and informed that the Union Budget this year had made allocations for construction of tunnel under Sela pass, which will cut down travel time by an hour.

The Chief Minister further spoke on the one-year achievement of the state government. Within a year, the present government has made tremendous achievements in administration, health, education, connectivity and other sectors. He informed that all big pending projects such as civil secretariat, assembly building have been completed and projects such as convention hall, highways will be completed soon.

RWD Parliamentary Secretary Jambey Tashi, Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, ZPC Jambey Tsering and Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier ADC Lobsang Wangchu Bapu presented a brief report on development under Jang sub-division.

During the daylong meeting, colourful cultural dances were also presented by school children and artistes from villages of Jang-Mukto constituency.

Also present on the occasion were Commander of 190 Mt Brigade Brigadier MP Singh.