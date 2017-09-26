Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 26 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Expresses Deep Shock over Toko Yame’s Death

Arunachal CM Expresses Deep Shock over Toko Yame’s Death
September 26
10:47 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep shock over the unfortunate incident of a young student Toko Yame’s death whose semi-decomposed body was reportedly recovered near JNV school at Tawang on Sunday after nine days of rigorous search operation.

The student went missing after a brief quarrel between students on September 16 last after which a massive search operation was conducted by the district administration, police and locals.

Stating that the state government has taken up the matter very seriously, Khandu ordered for a thorough enquiry to unearth the truth and ascertain the reasons behind the death. He assured the family members that the perpetrators would not be spared in any circumstance and would be taken to task according to the law of the land.

Conveying his deep sense of condolence to the bereaved family members, Khandu said that the State Government will ensure that timely justice is delivered to the aggrieved family.

“Whosever found involved in the mysterious death of a young student, would not be spared” Khandu emphatically said after issuing the orders for a thorough investigation.

CM also issued directives to the home department to beef up the security apparatus in the area to check further occurrence of such unfortunate incident.

Tags
JNV schoolPema KhanduTawangToko Yame
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.