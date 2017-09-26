Arunachal CM Expresses Deep Shock over Toko Yame’s Death

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep shock over the unfortunate incident of a young student Toko Yame’s death whose semi-decomposed body was reportedly recovered near JNV school at Tawang on Sunday after nine days of rigorous search operation.

The student went missing after a brief quarrel between students on September 16 last after which a massive search operation was conducted by the district administration, police and locals.

Stating that the state government has taken up the matter very seriously, Khandu ordered for a thorough enquiry to unearth the truth and ascertain the reasons behind the death. He assured the family members that the perpetrators would not be spared in any circumstance and would be taken to task according to the law of the land.

Conveying his deep sense of condolence to the bereaved family members, Khandu said that the State Government will ensure that timely justice is delivered to the aggrieved family.

“Whosever found involved in the mysterious death of a young student, would not be spared” Khandu emphatically said after issuing the orders for a thorough investigation.

CM also issued directives to the home department to beef up the security apparatus in the area to check further occurrence of such unfortunate incident.