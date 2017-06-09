Arunachal CM Expresses Interest in Cooperation with UK

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed keen interest to join hands with the United Kingdom government to hone the talent of youths in Arunachal in the field of education, music, culture and sports.

He said this while talking to a delegate from the British Council led by its Director, Alan Gemmell, expressing that such cooperation will prepare Arunachali youths for 21st century skills and improve their employability level.

Exploring on possibilities for students from Arunachal to study in UK through British Council scholarships programmes, the Chief Minister inquired on support structure and nature of courses offered.

Expressing that education at school level is a priority, the Chief Minister requested the UK government representatives to come up with training programmes for school students in subjects like English, Maths and Computer Science.

Gemmell informed that the Council’s priority area being English language teaching said that they have developed new methodology to teach English at primary and middle level school. Through this they hope to improve the soft skills of the student to give them edge in their employability level.

He and his team members from British Council, Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti, Director, East India and Joydeep Bordoloi, Head English Partnerships, East India who had called on Chief Minister expressed that they are looking for ways to build collaborations with the Arunachal government on focus areas as suggested by the Chief Minister.

Gemmell informed that British Council has presence in several countries including India, and is keen to reach out to the North Eastern states particularly Arunachal. Apart from education, the members informed that the Council promotes cultural and creative entrepreneurs partnering with local artistes through which they could promote Arunachal in UK.

They further informed that they partner with Trinity College, Oxford and Cambridge Universities for the programmes they offer to impart to the youths. The Chief Minister assured that the state government will work out ways to avail the programmes being launched by the British Council through the DONER Ministry.

He appreciated Gemmell for his keen interest to expand his work in Arunachal and welcomed the initiatives put forth by the British Council. Minister for Art and Culture, Dr Mohesh Chai and Chief Secretary Shakuntala D Gamlin also attended the meeting where they further discussed on state’s potential on tourism, horticulture and agriculture for the Council to intervene and help promote it.