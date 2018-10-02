Arunachal CM Extended Wishes on Gandhi Jayanti

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his best wishes to the people on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, birth anniversary of the Father of the nation.

In a message, Khandu emphasized on the teachings of the Mahatma, which are relevant for all times.

“Gandhiji’s teachings on non-violence will always be relevant. However, at times when we are everyday splashed with news reports of violence from various parts of the country and the world his teachings attain supreme significance. Violence of any form and hatred of any degree are best avoided for a peaceful and progressive society,” he observed.

Paying rich tributes to the Mahatma, Khandu urged all, especially leaders to take a cue from the great soul, who practiced what he preached.

“Mahatma Gandhi not only preached love and non-violence but he practiced it. He must be the only one in the world who led a nation to freedom without ever picking up arms,” Khandu pointed.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism that while celebrating the day people would re-think on the amount of violence being perpetrated world-over and re-discover the power of love and non-violence.

Khandu also appealed the citizens to join hands with the nation in celebrating Swacch Bharat Mission, a cleanliness movement started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has changed the face of the nation. He sought support of each and every citizen of the state to make this mission a grand success by actively participating in the cleanliness drives.

“Lets adopt “Swachhta hi Sewa” to keep Arunachal clean and free of diseases” called Chief Minister.