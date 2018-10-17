Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 17 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Extends Durga Puja Greetings

Arunachal CM Extends Durga Puja Greetings
October 17
11:54 2018
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended greetings on the festive occasions of Durga Puja and Dussehra that began officially from Wednesday stated an official release.

While Durga Puja marks the battle of Goddess Durga with the powerful buffalo demon Mahishasura, and her emerging victorious over the evil, Dussehra celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over the evil Ravana.

“Though the festival is celebrated with different themes in various parts of the country, it unanimously marks the victory of Good over Evil. Not only that, but it also is in part a harvest festival that marks the goddess as the motherly power giving rise to all life and creation,” Khandu observed in a message on Tuesday evening.

He expressed hope that the festival would enlighten everybody that evil never wins in the long run.

“The message of the festival is quite significant for us. Let us shun evil and lead a life of peace and harmony. Crime and criminals will never escape the grip of justice. I pray Goddess Durga to bless our people with health, wealth and purity,” Khandu added.

 

Arunachal CMArunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khanducm khanduDurga PujadussehrafestivalPema Khandu
