Thu, 15 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Extends Greetings on the Occasion of Nyethrii-Dow Festival

November 15
12:30 2018
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday extended greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Nyethrii-Dow festival and wished that the harvest-festival may usher in good health and wealth for the people.

Joining the Akas (Hrussos) of West Kameng district in the five-day festival, Khandu said indigenous festivals like Nyethrii-Dow are the identity of the concerned tribe and spreads good feelings and bonding between the people besides connecting them to nature.

“Our festivals are our identity and an opportunity to connect with our roots. While rejoicing in revelries let’s take pride in our rich cultural heritage and pledge to preserve and protect it for the future generations,” he appealed.

Khandu specifically urged the youngsters to participate in the celebration and requested the elders to teach them the essence of the rituals associated with the celebration as each and every ritual has a specific purpose that ultimately prays for peace and prosperity of all.

“I wish my Aka brothers and sisters on the joyous occasion and pray that the joy and togetherness brought by the festival spreads to every corner of our beautiful state and lingers on forever,” Khandu added in his message.

Arunachal CM Pema KhanduNyethrii-Dow festivalPema Khandu
