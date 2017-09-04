Arunachal CM Extends Warm Greeting on Teachers’ Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended warm greeting on Teachers’ Day.

In his message, Khandu said “5th of September is celebrated as Teachers’ Day all over the India every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a great scholar and teacher.

Teachers are the cornerstones of our future and act as foundation for creating responsible citizens and good human beings. This day is celebrated to show our acknowledgement and recognition of the hard work put in by our teachers towards our development. They let us know the importance of education in our life through their continuous efforts. They make us strong and prepare us to withstand obstacles of life. Let us not fail them.

I take pride to salute our teachers as we are aware of the circumstances they work, especially in remote and rural areas, shaping the future of our state. Let’s recognize, acknowledge and pay our respects to the teaching community of our state on this auspicious occasion.

Despite hardships like lack of basic facilities like accommodation and communication, teachers in remote Arunachal Pradesh have proved more than their mettle in educating and churning out intellectuals over the years. Our teachers need more appreciation and recognition than their counterparts elsewhere. Our government is committed to look into these issues.

I also hope that this Teachers Day would re-instil in our teachers a sense of responsibility towards students and re-dedicate for the cause of the world’s noblest profession. With teachers’ cooperation our children will receive quality learning in the best of environment” the message added further.