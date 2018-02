Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Dongging festival.

While affirming that he joins members of the Adi Bori community in celebration of the festival, Khandu prayed the Almighty for peace, prosperity and well-being of all mankind.

“Our state is unique and distinct with so many communities and their indigenous festivals. Let us celebrate all with traditional fervor and express our unity in diversity,” he added.