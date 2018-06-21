Arunachal CM Felicitates Ogin Nayam

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday felicitated artist Ogin Nayam for his contributions to Arunachal Pradesh in creating the State Souvenir.

To commemorate the 30 years of Statehood of Arunachal Pradesh in February 2017, Chief Minister Pema Khandu commissioned a painting by Ogin, who is one of Arunachal’s most promising young artists.

The painting, titled ‘Arunachal Rising’ (water colour on paper, 2017) symbolically depicts the ascent of one of India’s youngest States with the flight of the hornbill, and is used today as the State Souvenir.

The painting shows the Great Hornbill in magnificent flight, and like the State itself, taking off into a glorious future. The Great Pied Hornbill (Buceros bucornis) is the State bird of Arunachal and it is represented in the emblem of the Government.

This painting has also been specially re-crafted into a Special Edition with the finest Swarovski Crystals, produced with their patented lead free formula, which has been presented to the President of India.

Ogin is one of the emerging faces of talented Arunachal artists and is based out of Itanagar. He primarily works with watercolors and occasionally experiments with different mixed mediums. A self-taught artist, he has developed an eclectic style of painting with a minimalistic approach.

Khandu while appreciating the young artist wished him success in his creative journey.