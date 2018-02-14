Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 14 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Greets Mishmi Community on Tamladu Festival

Arunachal CM Greets Mishmi Community on Tamladu Festival
February 14
14:02 2018
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended warm greetings to the Mishmi community on the auspicious occasion of Tamladu festival.

“On the auspicious occasion of Tamladu, I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all my Mishmi brothers and sisters,” said the Chief Minister.

“May almighty Matai Jabmalo bestow their blessings on people for peace and prosperity. I pray to the almighty for collective good and spiritual well being of the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister also called on the Mishmi community to stand united against the menace of drug and opium addiction and to guide the society to the path of prosperity and development.

Tags
MishmiMishmi communityTamladu festival
