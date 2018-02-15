Arunachal CM Greets People on Lossar and Oriah Festival

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Lossar – the New Year of the Buddhist community of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly the Monpas and also conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the Wanchos of the state on auspicious occasion of Oriah festival.

As per the Tibetan calendar, the New Year falls on February 16, which will be celebrated with Buddhist rituals followed by feasts and celebrations.

In a message, Khandu said, “While celebrating Lossar and welcoming the new year let us strengthen our bond of brotherhood amongst all communities and faiths and take our State to newer heights.”

“Let us promise to work together for prosperity of every individual, community and region of our state. Let this New Year be another beginning of a new chapter in the history of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the Wanchos of the state on auspicious occasion of Oriah festival.

In a message on eve of the festival, Khandu emphasized on wholehearted participation of all irrespective of religious affiliations in the indigenous festivals like Oriah that symbolizes the distinct cultural identity of the community.

“Our festivals are our everlasting link to our customs, traditions and cultural heritage. In a world of extreme commercialization we have the onerous responsibility not only to keep alive our culture but also to pass it on to the next generation. Loss of culture is loss of identity,” he said.

The Chief Minister, while lauding the Wanchos for maintaining their supreme expertise in textile and handicrafts and traditional wood carving, prayed Almighty Jowan Rang for peace and prosperity of all.

“While making offers at the altar, Zang Wang, this Oriah, let’s pray for peace, prosperoty, good health and fast-paced development of our state Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.