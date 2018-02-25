Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 25 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Greets People on Nyokum Yullo

February 25
18:07 2018
Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings and best wishes on the joyous occasion of Nyokum Yullo to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, especially the Nyishis.

In a festival message on Sunday evening, Khandu hailed the Nyishis for jealously safeguarding their rich culture and reliving their tradition by celebrating Nyokum Yullow with zeal and enthusiasm in traditional fervor.

“The fact that the festival is in its 50th year at some places, last year it was at Joram, is proof of the pride that the Nyishis have for their rich cultural heritage,” Khandu pointed.

Joining the festivity, the Chief Minister expressed hope that Nyokum this year will bring in good health and wealth for the people of the state. He also expressed optimism that the state government’s commitment to fund all indigenous festivals of the state would materialize soon with the support of all.

“May Ane Nyokum shower her choicest blessings on our Nyishi brethrens and all sentient beings of the world,” Khandu prayed.

Entertainment

