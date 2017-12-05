Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 05 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Greets People on the Occasion of Podi-Barbi Festival

Arunachal CM Greets People on the Occasion of Podi-Barbi Festival
December 05
09:58 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings and best wishes on occasion of Podi-Barbi festival to members of the Adi community, especially those residing in Mechuka sub-division of West Siang district.

In a message, Khandu said that festivals of the indigenous communities of the state underscore the importance of Mother Nature in the life of the communities and the need for peace and tranquility for prosperity and happiness of mankind.

“As we celebrate the post-harvest festival of Podi-Barbi with traditional fervor, let us thank the Almighty and Mother Nature for prosperous and surplus production of crops and good health of all,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government stands for each and every community and their welfare and preservation of indigenous culture and heritage.

“When it comes to Arunachal Pradesh, we are all one despite our differences in language, culture and faith. Let us rise above our petty differences and join together for a strong and prosperous Arunachal. Let’s join with our Adi brothers and sisters on this joyous occasion and showcase our unity against divisive forces,” Khandu added.

Tags
Adi communityMechukaPodi-Barbi festivalWest Siang district
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.