Arunachal CM Inaugurates Circle Office at Yagrung

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday inaugurated the Circle Office Yagrung, which will go a long way in bringing administration to the doorsteps of the people of Bosing Banggo covering Runne, Taki Lalung, Sibut,Tekang, Yagrung, and Mirem and East Siang in General.

On the occasion responding to the memorandum submitted by the people of Yagrung Circle, the Chief Minister assured to allocate fund in the ensuing Budget for infrastructure development of Circle Office including staff requirement. He also assured to speak with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for sanctioning of the proposed strengthening of road project under RIDF for Pasighat –Ledum-Tene-Koyu road for Rs 9 crore as proposed in the memorandum.

Addressing a large gathering at the inaugural function in presence of PRIs, GBs, Students, HoDs, and people of the area among others, the Chief Minister called upon that every member of the society as part of Team Arunachal must work together in State Building and transforming the future of the State.

The CM said that State Government has laid emphasis on accelerating developmental efforts in a time bound manner for sustainable growth of the state. To meet up the lack of subject teachers in Schools affecting quality education, CM informed that 1300 subject teachers for Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools will be recruited for which the State Government has already issued instructions, so that these Subject teachers can be placed for duty from the academic session 2018-2019.

Speaking on strengthening the connectivity sector, he pointed out that “Arunachal Pradesh needs good connectivity – Road, air, Railways and digital connectivity”. He informed that 1800 towers will be set up to boost digital connectivity by December 2018 for which more than Rs 2000 crores have been allocated. Also digital connectivity through VSAT will be provided in all block and circle level in rural areas in time bound manner by December 2018.

He further informed that Mission Mode approach is being adopted to achieve ODF status in urban areas after achieving ODF Status in rural areas. He also said target have been set to achieve 100% electrification and drinking water in rural areas

Earlier, local MLA and Parliamentary Secretary, Disaster Management, Kaling Moyong, stressed on time bound completion of the on going works of Poglek Bridge and Tolom Korong. Moyong also pointed to the achievement of Smart City and approval of Sirpo Water Supply project among other developmental benefits as major developmental milestones under the State Government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Chief Secretary, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Satya Gopal, earlier, in his address, dwelt on the focus areas of the State Government in providing excellence, transparency in Governance. He further said that the citizens will benefits from the development of the Smart Cities adding that adjoining areas and the state as whole will also benefit from its positive ripple effects in terms of basic infrastructure, cleanliness, improvement in quality of life and the larger goal of sustainable development.

Minister for RD, Alo Libang, Lok Sabha MP, Ninong Ering, BJP State President Tapir Gao, MLA Olom Panyang, Secretary to CM, Sonam Chombay, DIGP Apur Bitin, District BJP President, T.Jonnom, former minister Bosiram Siram, DC,East Siang , T.Tatak , were among others present on the occasion.