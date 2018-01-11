Arunachal CM Inaugurates Government ANM School at Aalo

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his maiden visit at Aalo inaugurated the government ANM school in presence of Deputy Speaker Tumke Bagra, Tourism Parliamentary Secretary PD Sona, WCD Parliamentary Secretary Gojen Gadi, SYA Parliamentary Secretary Nyamar Karbak, APEDA Chairman cum Aalo East MLA Jarkar Gamlin and MLAs Pakgna Bage and Kardo Nyigyor.

He inspected the ANM school compound and interacted with the teaching faculties on classroom teaching methods, syllabus and facilities.

Later addressing the students of the ANM School, the Chief Minister advised them to be sincere in their studies and duties. He said nursing is a noble profession and requires a human touch. He also said the profession is focused on the care of individuals, families, and communities so they may maintain, attain or recover optimal health and quality of life.

The inauguration was followed by visit to District Hospital, Aalo where he was welcomed by hospital officials and staffs. He inspected the medical facilities and visited the X-Ray room, operation theatre and patient ward. He also interacted with the medical officials to take stock of current staff position and facilities. He also assessed the infrastructure readiness and other facilities to develop the hospital to a Zonal hospital.

Interacting with the medical officials, he informed that state government is currently focused on health reforms. The state government is attempting to meet the shortages of doctors and specialists. He informed that new posts of specialists and medical officers are being created for which recruitment will be conducted soon. He hoped that shortages of specialists in all district hospitals should be met soon.

The Chief Minister also visited the Govt Higher Secondary School, Aalo where he was warmly received by hundreds of students at the entrance of the school gate. NCC cadets of the school accorded the guard of honour and the welcome parade. The Chief Minister took round of the school and inspected the classrooms, library, staff rooms, school office and the school auditorium.

Addressing the students at the school auditorium, he struck a chord of understanding with the students narrating his own experience of having studied in a govt school. He advised the students to be aware of bad companion and influence. He also advised them to study properly and come up to the expectations of their parents and teachers. The CM also stressed on discipline and said that without discipline success in life is hard to come by.

The CM informed the students that to bring quality education, the state government has abolished the no detention policy and said that such reforms are for good of the students.

He further announced that state government will fully fund for a new school building, which has outgrown its life. He said that all over the state mostly the govt higher secondary and secondary schools are old and worned out. He said the state government will replace such schools with new RCC buildings on phase wise.

The CM also informed that from next academic session subject teachers’ shortage will be met as the state government has created more than 1300 posts of teachers. He said subject teachers will be posted wherever there are shortages.