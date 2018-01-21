Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 21 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Inaugurates Govt HS School New Building at Jairampur

Arunachal CM Inaugurates Govt HS School New Building at Jairampur
January 21
20:34 2018
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed school building of the Government Higher Secondary School at Jairampur, which was established in 1953.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister advised them to prepare themselves for future competition and beware of wrong influences that could derail their career.

To a memorandum submitted by the school Principal, the Chief Minister assured to meet all the infrastructure gaps in the school. Also he said that in phase manner infrastructure shortages in all schools across the state will be fulfilled.

He requested the public, panchayat leaders and students present to give respect to teachers as they would do to engineers or doctors and said that it’s time to recognise their contribution in the society.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a sports complex cum Multipurpose Hall at Terri Nagar built by DUDA.

Education Minister Honchun Ngandam, State BJP President Tapir Gao, Legal Metrology Parliamentary Secretary Laisam Simai, DoTCL Parliamentary Secretary Tesam Pongte, Kanubari MLA Gabriel Wangsu and DIGP (E) Apur Bitin were also present on the occasion.

Government Higher Secondary School
