Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Inaugurates New Academic Building of GNM

Arunachal CM Inaugurates New Academic Building of GNM
October 10
17:53 2018
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for construction of office of Chief Engineer (PWD) central zone-B and construction of district secretariat, stated an official release.

He inaugurated the newly constructed academic building of Government School of Nursing (GNM) at Bakin Pertin General Hospital & Training Centre. The building is constructed under National Health Mission. He also inaugurated the 50-bedded maternal and child health wing, also constructed under NHM. Khandu visited the maternity ward and distributed gifts to the patients. He later inaugurated the Dialysis Unit of the Bakin Pertin General Hospital built under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme.
Story 48b- Khandu

arunachal pradeshArunachal Pradesh CMCM Pema KhanduGNMPema Khandu
