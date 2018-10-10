Arunachal CM Inaugurates New Academic Building of GNM

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for construction of office of Chief Engineer (PWD) central zone-B and construction of district secretariat, stated an official release.

He inaugurated the newly constructed academic building of Government School of Nursing (GNM) at Bakin Pertin General Hospital & Training Centre. The building is constructed under National Health Mission. He also inaugurated the 50-bedded maternal and child health wing, also constructed under NHM. Khandu visited the maternity ward and distributed gifts to the patients. He later inaugurated the Dialysis Unit of the Bakin Pertin General Hospital built under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme.

