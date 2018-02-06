Arunachal CM Inaugurates NIC Centre in Tawang

In order to help people to develop a better understanding of nature, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday inaugurated the Nature Interpretation Centre (NIC) in Tawang. The centre is established and managed by forest department of the state.

Addressing a formal function, the Chief Minister said “Development of the area should not result in upsetting the ecological balance. It is of paramount importance that development should be low-impact and not result destruction of nature.”

Further thanking the forest department for the initiative, the Chief Minister added, “Such NIC centres must be spread in other districts too where there are huge forest covers. Such centres will sensitize people about nature conservation and help them admire its beauty and other benefits of nature.”

He also asked the department to identify more areas for development of similar forest parks in the town.

Chief Minister has directed the department to send a proposal to be cleared immediately in the cabinet.

“State government has created several posts for tiger protection force, which will be recruited from unemployed local youths. Besides, it is also essential to develop its 32 forest guesthouses for promoting tourism of the state,” he added.

Earlier the Chief Minister has visited the NIC exhibition centre that has information display on wild flora-fauna and wetlands of Tawang district supplemented by audio-visuals facilities.

The centre has also sections on wildlife, rhododendron species, flora, high-altitude lakes and Monpa culture.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the forest park – ‘Nature Walk’, a facility developed adjacent to the NIC for visitors to learn about trees, shrubs, flora and fauna of the region.

He suggested the department to also have facilities for bird watching by planting fruit bearing trees to attract birds.