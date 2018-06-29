Arunachal CM Inaugurates PMKVY Computer-Training Institute

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday inaugurated a computer-training institute run by Yuva Vikas Society under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

About 60 students have enrolled for three and half months of basic computer course.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “The institute is the second PMKVY training centre in the state capital besides 27 others such centres to open soon in Arunachal.”

He said PMKVY is an initiative of PM Narendra Modi who wishes to see every youth in the country gain meaningful employment by acquiring skills.

Underlining the importance of learning computer, Khandu said, “Being literate means not only to read and write but also means being computer literate.”

He advised the students to be sincere and to focus on learning new skills and knowledge and not mere aim for getting certificates.

He further asked them should they wish to enroll for more intensive coaching they should get help from the skill department.