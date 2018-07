Arunachal Chief Minisiter Pema Khandu has condoled the sad demise of former Arunachal Pradesh Governor MM Jacob who passed away on Sunday at a private hospital in Pala near Kottayam in Kerala due to age-related ailments.

In his message, Khandu remembered Jacob’s notable contributions to the nation as a parliamentarian, minister and governor. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.