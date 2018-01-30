Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 31 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Launches Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

January 30
16:30 2018
Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday launched the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign for Arunachal Pradesh in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Cabinet colleagues, Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Family Welfare Phurpa Tsering, Chief Secretary, Health Commissioner and other officials.

Symbolically unwrapping the vaccination, Khandu said the campaign, to start from February 1 across the state, is an ambitious plan of the government to eradicate measles and control rubella in the country and therefore should be taken on mission mode.

He appealed all stakeholders, especially parents, to have their children vaccinated during the campaign that will be held in all educational institutions, health and community centers. He also called for active support and cooperation from community based organizations in successful implementation of the mission.

“It is our duty to immunize our children, especially the girl child, from the deadly diseases so that our future generation grows up hale and healthy. For MR campaign to be effective, I appeal all the Deputy Commissioners to take personal ownership of this Campaign. I also appeal my fellow citizens to lend their cent percent support to the campaign so that we ensure that no child is left without immunization,” he said.

Khandu directed the Health officials to dedicatedly reach to every child in the age group of 9 months to 15 years and successfully vaccinate the target of 5 lakh children during the campaign.

Under the Measles-Rubella (MR) campaign, all children in the said target age group will be given a single shot of MR vaccination, irrespective of their previous measles/rubella vaccination status or measles/rubella disease status. This additional campaign dose will boost the immunity of child and protect the entire community by eliminating transmission of measles and rubella.

The measles vaccine is currently provided under Universal Immunization Programme (UIP); the rubella vaccine will be a new addition. The MR vaccine will be provided free- of- cost.

After completion of the campaign, MR vaccine will be introduced in routine immunization and will replace measles vaccine, given at 9-12 months and 16-24 months of age of child.

Chowna MeinMeasles-RubellaPema Khandu
