Arunachal CM meets Admiral Sunil Lanba

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today met Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee cum Chief of the Naval Staff here in presence of Major General RK Jha, GOC 5 Mountain Division, Tenga at the office of Korea Brigade.

During the meeting, Chief Minister informed about the progress of various development infrastructures in the state related to defence, tourism, and connectivity in the state. He informed about the proposed airfield in Tawang-West Kameng area. He said that a technical committee from the centre will soon be making a feasibility study.

On request from Naval Chief, Khandu assured to push forward for involving other ministries to come to the aid of defence infrastructure in border areas. He said this will expedite the construction of various defence ministry funded infrastructure projects being taken up in Arunachal.

CM also informed about the cordial relation between the Army and civilian here that has helped cement the friendship between the two. He thanked Maj Gen Jha for adopting two children from Manjushree School and appreciated the Army’s philanthropic activities in the state.

On War Memorial being erected for Param Vir Chakra recipient Subedar Joginder Singh, Khandu informed that the work will be completed this year. Subedar Singh had made supreme sacrifice while defending Tongpen La (near Tawang) during the 1962 Chinese aggression.

Informing about welfare towards ex-servicemen, he said that a welfare board has been established and ICard for the servicemen is being issued at the district level, which was earlier issued only from Itanagar.

Earlier Khandu visited the Tawang War memorial dedicated to the martyrs of the 1962 India-China war and laid a wreath in honour of the brave soldiers.