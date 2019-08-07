Arunachal CM Paid Tribute to Sushma Swaraj

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed shock and sorrow over the untimely demise of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who breathed her last yesterday after cardiac arrest.

In a condolence message, Khandu said “The news of the untimely demise of Late Sushma Swaraj, former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader came as a shocker to me. Late Sushma Swaraj was a true daughter of the soil. She was amongst the most charismatic, influential and dedicated leaders ever produced by Indian polity. She ably proved her mettle in all her assignments as BJP worker and important Ministerial berth ever held in the state and the union government as well. In her latest stunt as Union Minister for External Affairs, she had championed in portraying India as a powerful nation in the world.

In her demise, the country has lost a seasoned politician who set pinnacles in her chosen career. I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on her by the people and her soul will remain immortal. So would her footsteps and the contributions made to the country during her long and memorable decades of political career.

It is most trying times for the bereaved family members to cope with the irreparable loss. I along with my family, colleagues in the Government and the people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you at this hour of extreme grief in sharing the pain inflicted on you by the untimely demise of our great leader.

I pray almighty God to bestow you with strength to bear the irreparable loss. May the soul of one of the ablest daughters of the country rest in peace in heavenly abode, the message further added.