Arunachal CM Pays Tribute to Reverend Brother Prem Bhai

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday attended a function ‘Prem Milan’ to pay tribute to Reverend Brother Prem Bhai, on his 10th death anniversary at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Itanagar organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association.

The Chief Minister laid a wreath on the casket of late Prem Bhai inside the Church. He later stood solemnly for few seconds with folded hands praying for peace of the departed soul.

In his speech, the CM said – “Prem Bhai today commands respect not only in Catholic community but across all denominations of Christian society and also among different faiths”

He called Prem Bhai as “Saint” who brought tremendous changes in Nyishi society and contributed to development of Arunachal with his 25 years of humanitarian service.

Further acknowledging the contributions of different missionaries in the development of Arunachal, Khandu said the state government is ever ready to help such organizations that can be of assistance towards upliftment of people.

He expressed concern over growing divisions among people on political lines even among families. He urged the people to adopt politics only as a profession and not be subsumed by it completely.

Giving a call to shun money culture in politics, the Chief Minister made fervent appeal to all “not to choose leaders who buy your vote.” “A leader who buys vote will never deliver but will try to earn back his money while in power,” said Khandu.

He said that such messages are best conveyed through religious leaders as people respect them for their moral high ground. “If we politicians speak on money culture, people will interpret it politically,” said Khandu and appealed all the religious leaders to pass on the message to stop money culture during polls.

He further categorically stated that people should vote for leaders with good intentions cutting across political lines. “I am not saying that you should vote for BJP and not for Congress. But vote for leaders having good intentions and will perform,” said Khandu.

On Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act or the Anti-Conversion Law passed in 1978, the Chief Minister said the law could undermine secularism and is probably targeted towards Christians. He assured that it will be brought before the next Assembly session for its repeal as it could be misused in future by irresponsible officials.

“Any misuse of the law leading to torture of people could trigger large-scale violence in the state and could break Arunachal into pieces,” said Khandu.

Further for assistance towards building of Ashram in memory of Prem Bhai, the Chief Minister announced to donate Rs 10 lakhs from Dorjee Khandu trust and assured further support from the state government.

Environment and Forest Minister Nabam Rebia and APCC President Takam Sanjoy also spoke. Present on the occasion were former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki and others.