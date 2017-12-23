Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Calls on PM Modi

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence office on Saturday. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Dy CM Chowna Mein and State BJP President Tapir Gao. The discussion mainly surrounded on the progress and development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu apprised the PM about the initiatives undertaken by his government to improve governance with an endeavour to put in place a mechanism for an accountable and efficient delivery of services to the citizens.

While extending gratitude to the Union Government for acknowledging the absence of connectivity in the region and thereby supporting it, Chief Minister informed Modi that the Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) Project which will see investment of over Rs 50,000 crores over the next three years is a huge step in bridging the connectivity deficit.

He further expressed gratefulness to Government of India for appreciating the need to create robust infrastructure in the border villages and a comprehensive package” is being prepared for addressing the critical infrastructure gaps.

“A proposal for construction of a Frontier Highway is also under active consideration under Ministry of Home Affairs and I hope that it will also be launched soon. East-West Industrial Corridor in the foothills will usher in a surge of economic activity. The survey for preparation of DPR is under preparation and will be submitted for funds” the CM informed while requesting Prime Minister to direct the concern ministry to expedite the matter.

Khandu further thanked Union Government for announcing new rail links in the state which will provide regular rail connectivity apart from being reliable and affordable travel for the poor.

Reiterating his request for an Green Field Airport at Itanagar, CM Khandu sought Modi’s personal support in early commencement of construction work for thecivil airport at Hollongi, Itanagar for which technical surveys have already been carried out by Ministry of Civil aviation. He also sought resources for creating infrastructure for the administrative centres including transmission lines, social infrastructure of Health and Education advocating that the existing assets have outlived its utility.

He also requested the centre to positively look forward for a comprehensive water supply plan for which the state government shall submit a DPR for funding.

Chief Minister reiterated the request made on earlier occasion for releasing the remaining grant of Rs. 1060 Crs for several centrally sponsored schemes which have been delinked. While justifying his stand, Khandu said that several crucial schemes under SPA, Product Infrastructure Development for Destinations and Circuits, JNNURM etc. have remained unfinished. One time grant to these unfinish projects would be of a great relief to the state, stated Chief Minister.

Khandu also requested Modi to consider for establishment of a cantonment based at Itanagar as assured by Raksha Mantri.

“We are grateful that the smart city project for Pasighat has been approved and Itanagar also has been shortlisted under the scheme. However, we need to revisit the modalities of implementation and have a 90:10 sharing between Centre and the states as is the case for other centrally sponsored schemes” Khandu said.

After giving a patient hearing, Prime Minister assured all out support to Arunachal Pradesh. He also assured to make a visit to the state shortly on the request from the delegation.