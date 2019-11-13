Arunachal CM Pema Khandu extends Children’s Day greetings

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings on the joyous occasion of Children’s Day to be celebrated on November 14 across the country, commemorating the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Bal Diwas is a day to increase awareness about the rights and education of children. Jawahar Lal Nehru, popular among children as Chacha Nehru often said that children should always be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens

of tomorrow,” Khandu stated in a message this evening.

Before Pandit Nehru’s death, Bal Diwas was celebrated on November 20, coinciding with Universal Children's Day by the United Nations. After his death in 1964, a resolution was passed in the parliament to give him a befitting farewell and it was unanimously decided

to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children’s Day in India.

Khandu appealed elders, parents and teachers to take inspiration from the day and work in tandem to nurture, care and show the children the right path of life not only in education but also on moral values.

“We are the generation with the onerous responsibility to lead the next generation to a better world. We can achieve this by taking proper care of our children and guide them today,” Khandu observed.

He expressed optimism that every school in the state will organize fun and motivational events to mark the day so that while the children get the attention they deserve, elders realize their responsibilities towards them.