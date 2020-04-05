Arunachal CM Pema Khandu greet people on Mopin Festival

NET News Desk

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Mopin festival, especially to members of the Galo community.

Wishing that the festival brings in a bountiful harvest and good health to the people, Khandu said it was trying times for entire mankind but hoped that prayers offered during the festival will help tide over the pandemic.

“We are going through trying times due to the exponential spread of COVID19. This Mopin let’s pray for wellbeing of all sentient beings,” he said.

Khandu appealed all to follow the guidelines circulated by the health department and maintain social distancing.

“We know this time the celebrations wouldn’t be as grand as before, nevertheless it doesn’t take away the significance of Mopin in our lives. Let’s celebrate it in a manner that

we leave no space for the virus to spread. Coming few weeks are very crucial for us. Let’s help each other to break the chain of its propagation. Happy Mopin to all!” Khandu added in a message here this evening.