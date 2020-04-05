Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 05 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu greet people on Mopin Festival

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu greet people on Mopin Festival
April 05
04:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET News Desk

 

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Mopin festival, especially to members of the Galo community.
Wishing that the festival brings in a bountiful harvest and good health to the people, Khandu said it was trying times for entire mankind but hoped that prayers offered during the festival will help tide over the pandemic.
“We are going through trying times due to the exponential spread of COVID19. This Mopin let’s pray for wellbeing of all sentient beings,” he said.

Khandu appealed all to follow the guidelines circulated by the health department and maintain social distancing.
“We know this time the celebrations wouldn’t be as grand as before, nevertheless it doesn’t take away the significance of Mopin in our lives. Let’s celebrate it in a manner that
we leave no space for the virus to spread. Coming few weeks are very crucial for us. Let’s help each other to break the chain of its propagation. Happy Mopin to all!” Khandu added in a message here this evening.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.