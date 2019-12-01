Arunachal CM Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the demise of Late Shri Nokchong Boham

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the sad demise of Late Shri Nokchong Boham, former Minister and Legislator from Kanubari, who breathed his last today morning at his Kanubari residence.

In his condolence message to Smt Phewai Boham, wife of late Boham, Khandu wrote “It pains my heart to write to you at this moment of extreme grief. I humbly endure to share with you the saddest times of your life though I know that it would be hard to do so and ease the pain you and your family are going through.

Late Nokchong Boham was a seasoned, veteran and a first generation leader who served the state in various capacities. His political career began in 1978 till 1999 and during this 22 years of service to the state, he served as Minister for Forest, Industries, Panchayat etc. Besides proving his calibre in different portfolios, his hard work and dedication made him one of the choicest leaders of the State. An avid lover of sports, especially football and cricket, Late Boham, a former radio broadcaster, is known for his specialisation in oral literature and history of the community. His good deeds, especially his compassionate approach towards the needy, fetched him great name and respect. As a social activist, Late Boham worked on eradicating tattoo on girls of Wancho community. He was also instrumental in resolving boundary disputes amongst villages.

He was known for his high probity in public life and honest politics. He devoted and dedicated his entire life in social work in the remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh and had worked tirelessly for the upliftment of poor, widows, orphans, sick and needy people of region.

A true fighter, he valiantly fought one of the toughest battle – Cancer till his last breath.

At this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and convey our deepest condolences.

I pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace!” The message added further.