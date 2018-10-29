Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 29 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Urged All to Save Nature

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Urged All to Save Nature
October 29
18:40 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Arunacal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday took part in ‘Run for Nature’, a marathon race organised as part of the ongoing Tawang festival here, which began from Tawang Monastery. This was stated in an official release.

Pema Khandu welcomed the participants of the Marathon and flagged off the race for ‘Veteran’ and ‘Senior Girls’ category while himself taking part in the ‘Senior Boys’ category. The ‘Junior Girls’ and ‘Junior Boys’ category were flagged off by a senior member.

Pema Khandu ran five-kilometer distance together with the other participants of the Marathon. About 500 participants from all over the district took part in the race that culminated at Tawang War Memorial.

pema kahndu 2

The participant were received by Brigadier Zubin Bhatnagar, Commander of 190 Mountain Brigade at the brigade campus and were provided with refreshment.

Earlier Pema Khandu in his speech thanked the Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi for organizing the event. He said due to government of India’s emphasis on health, there has been tremendous awareness on fitness all over the country.

Speaking on theme for marathon, Pema Khandu exhorted all to save nature and protect environment. He urged to nurture the nature to have a better future.

The winner of each category walked away with Rs 25,000. The runner up, second runner up with Rs 15,000 and Rs 7000 respectively. Five consolation prizes of Rs 2000 for each category was also awarded.

Tags
6th Tawang FestivalArunachal CM Pema KhanduTawang Festival
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.