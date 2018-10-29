Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Urged All to Save Nature

NET Bureau

Arunacal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday took part in ‘Run for Nature’, a marathon race organised as part of the ongoing Tawang festival here, which began from Tawang Monastery. This was stated in an official release.

Pema Khandu welcomed the participants of the Marathon and flagged off the race for ‘Veteran’ and ‘Senior Girls’ category while himself taking part in the ‘Senior Boys’ category. The ‘Junior Girls’ and ‘Junior Boys’ category were flagged off by a senior member.

Pema Khandu ran five-kilometer distance together with the other participants of the Marathon. About 500 participants from all over the district took part in the race that culminated at Tawang War Memorial.

The participant were received by Brigadier Zubin Bhatnagar, Commander of 190 Mountain Brigade at the brigade campus and were provided with refreshment.

Earlier Pema Khandu in his speech thanked the Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi for organizing the event. He said due to government of India’s emphasis on health, there has been tremendous awareness on fitness all over the country.

Speaking on theme for marathon, Pema Khandu exhorted all to save nature and protect environment. He urged to nurture the nature to have a better future.

The winner of each category walked away with Rs 25,000. The runner up, second runner up with Rs 15,000 and Rs 7000 respectively. Five consolation prizes of Rs 2000 for each category was also awarded.