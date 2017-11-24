Arunachal CM Promises Fixed Wing Aircraft Service for Mechuka

Arunachal Chief minister Pema Khandu on Thursday declared the 5th edition of Adventure at Mechuka festival open in presence of deputy CM Chowna Mein, home minister Kumar Waii, state BJP president Tapir Gao and tourism parliamentary secretary, PD Sona.

“Five years into the celebration of Adventure at Mechuka festival, a visible change could be seen on the ground,” said Khandu, adding, “The town that once lacked decent accommodation has now hotels, home stays and government tourist houses mushrooming.

“In this regard, the Chief Minister credited local MLA PD Sona who had first conceived the idea of an adventure festival five years back.

Categorizing Arunachal into two economic zones – foothills and upper region, the he stated, “The former due to its proximity to Assam and ease of connectivity have high scope for economic development. The people of upper region such as, from Tawang, Ziro, Mechuka, however, has to depend on tourism as its primary economic activity. We are taking important steps in development of this sector.”

Chief Minister also promised to bring in fixed wing aircraft service for Mechuka soon.

For a permanent site for celebration of Adventure at Mechuka festival, Khandu earlier laid the foundation stone for a festival ground that will have VIP & public gallery, parking lot and modern facilities. He thanked the deputy chief minister for sanctioning of funds for construction of a new festival ground.

On demand for a new district for Mechuka sub-division, he appreciated the local MLA and the administration for the meticulous groundwork taking interests of all five tribes inhabiting the new proposed district. “Tato has been proposed as the district headquarters as per local demands and the administrative approval for the district creation has been granted.”

On the occasion the Chief Minister also released a coffee table on Mechuka tourism showcasing the natural beauty of the sub-division.

Deputy CM Chowna Mein in his speech added, “Mechuka has always been in disadvantageous situation due to connectivity issues, yet it has been able to promote itself successfully.”

He further assured to support for Mechuka’s development at all level. “The beauty of Mechuka is second to none and it must be promoted.”