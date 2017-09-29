Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 29 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Promises to Solve Chakma-Hajong Problem Soon

September 29
11:15 2017
The issue of granting citizenship to Chakma-Hajong will be resolved soon; this was stated by Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
Speaking during the inauguration of the district secretariat at Namsa, Khandu assured to solve the matter and not keep it pending, especially since the district houses a number of Chakma and Hajong settlers.

“The issue is like a cancer, the more we delay, the more it will prove dangerous for us in the future,” he said, adding, “The government is there to solve the problems of the people and not run away from it”.

“We have a team, which is dedicated and determined to solve and issue and work for the people. All we need is your co-operation,” an official statement quoted Khandu.

Soon after the Centre informed that it would be awarding citizenship to Chakma and Hajong settlers in accordance with the 2015 Supreme Court ruling, protests had broken out throughout the state.

A 12-hour state-wide bandh call by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union had brought much of the state to a standstill and Khandu even wrote to Union home minister Rajnath Singh expressing his state’s inability to accept the Centre’s decision.

