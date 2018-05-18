Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 18 May 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Launches Sanctioning of LED Solar Street Lighting System

May 18
21:24 2018
NABARD Chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his office on Friday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister launched the sanctioning of LED Solar Street Lighting System under RIDF by NABARD with total grant of Rs 87,83,059.

The project will be implemented in the four districts of Arunachal – Tirap, Longding, Namsai and Tawang.

NABARD manager later briefed the Chief Minister about the dedicated “Micro Irrigation Fund” (MIF) with NABARD under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), which was passed by the Union Cabinet recently with corpus of Rs 5,000 crore.

He also informed the CM about the ‘Dairy Processing & Infrastructure Development Fund’ and urged the state government to avail the fund. The scheme focuses on building an efficient milk procurement system.

Further the manager suggested the CM on conducting financial literacy awareness programme at schools for which the expenditure will be covered by NABARD.

NABARD official also informed the CM about EShakti, an initiative launched by NABARD that aims at digitization of all the SHG accounts to bring SHG members under the fold of financial inclusion.

