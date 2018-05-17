Arunachal CM Seeks Report on Aalo Fire Mishap

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday has expressed anguish over the reported incident of a fire mishap at Aalo in West Siang district, which gutted down several shops and residences.

As per preliminary reports the fire that broke out at New Market, Aalo on Wednesday morning ravaged an entire apartment, few godowns and several shops affecting more than 20 households. However, no casualty has been reported due to the fire.

The Chief Minister has sought detailed report of the incident and the damages caused from the district administration so that relief as per norms can be released by the state government. He also directed the administration to provide shelter and relief materials to those rendered homeless in the mishap.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister expressed grave concern over repeated incidences of fire mishaps in the state and appealed people to always keep vigil against any spark that may lead to major mishaps.

“We as individuals are responsible for fire accidents. If we remain cautious and adhere to preventive measures, fire, which we use for our benefit, will never devour us instead. It is our responsibility towards our families and neighbours to realize the danger of a spark neglected by our own lack of attention,” he said in a statement on Thursday evening.

While assuring all support to the victims, Khandu also called upon civil society organizations to lend out helping hands for their relief and rehabilitation.