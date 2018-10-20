Arunachal CM Seeks Special Concession on Central Funding

NET Bureau

Union Minister of State (i/c) for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday in presence of Home Minister Kumar Waii. Puri praised Khandu for leading the state as an able and effective administrator taking Arunachal towards rapid development and planned urbanisation.

He presented a book Perilous Interventions: The Security Council and the Politics of Chaos authored by him to Khandu. This was stated in a release issued to the media.

Khandu extended thanks to Singh for the visit and said the continuous visit by central ministers to Arunachal has boosted the confidence of the state towards the centre. He also thanked the Union MoS for granting of two smart cities to Arunachal and for his unflinching support for successful implementation of all important flagships programmes under his ministry.

Later the MoS had an extended review meeting on implementation of schemes such as AMRUT, smart city mission, swachh bharat (urban) mission, PMAY (U) and NULM.

The Chief Minister urged for a special concession to Arunachal under central funding considering the high cost of construction and for specific aspects unique to the state such as the isolation, remoteness etc.

Expressing satisfaction over implementation of central flagships programmes in Arunachal, MoS assured that the centre will always put Arunachal in priority. He asked the state govt to submit project proposals for all central schemes for their timely assistance.