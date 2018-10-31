Arunachal CM Takes Part in ‘Run for Unity’

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today took part in ‘Run for Unity’, a marathon race organized to celebrate the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’.

The race was organized by the district administration to commemorate the 143rd birth anniversary of former Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The event began with reading out the text of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge by Chief Minister where more than 700 people participated.

Chief Minister flagged off the race for ‘Women’ and ‘Veteran’ while taking part himself in the ‘Mens’ category. The rest participants for ‘Boys’ and ‘Girls’ categories joined the race after a break of 15 minutes.

The 5 km marathon race began at Tawang Monastery culminating at Tawang War Memorial.

At the memorial, Chief Minister gave away prizes to the winners of the Girls and the Boys category. Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok gave away prizes to the winners of Men and Women category while SP Tawang SS Kalsi for Veteran.

The winners of the different categories are – Sonam Lekhi Kham (Girls), Ravi Rai (Boys), Thupten Nima (Men), Lham Drema (Women) and Lobsang (Veteran).