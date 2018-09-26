Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 26 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Takes Review of Flagship Programmes through Video Conferencing

Arunachal CM Takes Review of Flagship Programmes through Video Conferencing
September 26
22:16 2018
Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday took a review of the status on Prime Minister and Chief Minister flagships programme in the state with the Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing.

The facility was arranged by National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Itanagar at the Chief Minister’s Office, which used Unnati – an app to monitor important schemes through video conference.

Drawing satisfaction from the report presented, the Chief Minister said the review meeting through video conferencing will be held every month and asked the Deputy Commissioners to improve upon the sectors flagged in the meeting.

“Every three months we have to report to the Prime Minister’s Office on status of important flagships programmes in the state. These are the area of most concern to the Prime Minister,” said Khandu.

He drew the attention of the Deputy Commissioner to work on improving the State Owned Revenue (SOR) sources. He said the performing districts in revenue sector will see no dearth of funds from the state government.

Appreciating the East Kameng district administration for best performance in ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ scheme, the Chief Minister urged the other district authorities to take cue from it to determine the effectiveness of the programme based on the baseline survey.

“Sarkar Aapke Dwar should not only be an event to distribute forms and applications. We must ensure that we are able to give direct benefits to the beneficiaries,” said Khandu.

He urged the DCs to maximize enrolment for beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat and CMAAY schemes, including maximize the use of GeM portal for procurement. He asked the DCs to expedite on issuing land possession certificates and to carry out bank loan recovery drive to bring back the confidence of the banks. He said many important schemes linked with the banks are unable to draw more beneficiaries as banks are suffering with liability from non-performing assets created through unrecovered loans.

The Chief Minister also took review of implementation of Prime Minister Awaas Yojana (Urban), PMAY (rural) credit link subsidy, Mukha Mantri Rogi Kalyan Kosh, review of health and wellness centres with gap analysis of such centres district wise, Saubhagya scheme etc.

NIC Pema Khandu Sarkar Aapke Dwar
