Sun, 03 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Takes Stock of Siang River’s Condition

Arunachal CM Takes Stock of Siang River's Condition
December 03
10:19 2017
Arunchal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday took stock of the condition of water in the Siang River, which has turned muddy post monsoon season.

The Siang is the principal constituent of the mighty Brahmaputra and flows as Yarlung Tsangpo in southern Tibet before becoming the Brahmaputra in Assam.

“The matter was of high concern and I have asked the local authority to submit a detailed report on the situation,” Khandu said after assessing the ground situation, adding a report on ground realities will be submitted to the Central government soon.

Local authorities informed the Chief Minister that the quality of the water in the river hasn’t improved, saying normally the water is clear during this season and turns muddy only during the monsoon season. They also said that the water level has decreased.

Former Union Minister Ninong Ering had last week written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hinting that China could behind Sinag’s waters turning excessively muddy.

The state’s Public Health Engineering Department conducted a test on the water and found a turbidity count of 425 against the permissible range of 0-5.

-IANS

