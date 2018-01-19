Arunachal CM to Adopt and Sponsor 10 Hornbill Nests

Pakke Paga festival of Arunachal will be celebrated as state festival, this was stated by Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu while taking part in the 3rd edition of the Pakke Paga festival.

“In upcoming budget session announcement regarding celebration of Pakke Paga festival as state festival will be done,” he said, adding, “Organizing such festival would not only help conserve the rich biodiversity of the state, but also spread awareness in conserving nature.”

He further informed that Pakke Paga festival, is the only festival in Arunachal which is dedicated to conservation of nature and it have the potential to attract tourists from abroad and the country in great numbers, if with professional touch.

The Chief Minister also lauded the conservation zeal of the local communities and the forest department that gave birth to such festival. He appreciated the community ban on hunting activity.

In a boost to the conservation effort in preservation of Hornbill, Khandu announced to adopt and sponsor 10 Hornbill nests.

Earlier the Chief Minister gave away certificates and memento to most hardworking nest protectors who were selected among the locals involved in monitoring Hornbill nests. He also gave away a cheque of Rs 18000 for Nest Adoption Programme to Nature Conservation Foundation, Mysore.

Concluding his speech, Chief Minister appealed the people to work as a team rising above their political differences in the greater interest of the constituency and the state.