Arunachal CM Urges DCs to Play Proactive Role in Implementation of Schemes

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday chaired the inaugural session of the 2-day annual workshop on Annual Development Agenda 2018-19 attended by ministers, parliamentary secretaries, MLAs, commissioners, deputy commissioners, secretaries and other top officials from the state government.

While addressing the gathering, he said, “This is for the first time an inclusive review exercise is being undertaken and roadmap chalked out for ensuring that all announcements made in the budget are executed and finished, in entirety, within the stipulated time frame during this financial year.

He further added the objective of the workshop is to strengthen the feedback system involving deputy commissioners and the departments to sort out issues hindering the smooth implementation of schemes and projects at the field level.

“Through such exercises the institution of deputy commissioners will be strengthened and decision making at grassroots level will be empowered, a planning system that was prevalent when Arunachal was a union territory,” he stated, adding, “Deputy Commissioners have been delegated with maximum power and responsibilities for making the decentralised planning process a success story. About 25 flagships programmes and 138 announcements have been announced in the budget, which is to be implemented as per the guidelines prepared.”

In this regard he urged the DCs to play a proactive role in successful implementations of these schemes and to take monthly review meetings and regular monitoring of works.

Emphasising on the leadership role that a deputy commissioner could undertake, Khandu recalled the services of few officers who went out of their way trying to bring changes in people’s lives. Deputy Commissioner Neerunanda posted in Tawang in 1970s took the first initiative to build the existing Tawang-Lumla road purely out of donations from the public without using a penny from govt sources. He also cited example of Armstrong Pame, an IAS officer from Manipur who made similar venture and expressed that he wishes to see similar leadership attitude in other officers too.

Khandu also informed that the effort of the state government to have separate civil service cadre for Arunachal under UPSC could become a possibility.

“The matter is being talked at the political level in the centre and may materialise after the 2019 elections,” he added.

Earlier the CM launched the Monitoring Dashboard -http://arunachalmonitoring.com, which is an automated centralized web based application to aid the process of monitoring of all developmental projects.

He also launched the Arunachal Rising campaign – to enhance the dissemination of government schemes at the grassroots level using print media, social media, and audio-visual mode. The objective of the campaign would be to highlight positive work of the government, improve transparency and improve feedback system in the govt.