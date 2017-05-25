Arunachal CM Urges Students to Actively Participate in Governance

Newly elected members of All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday. ANSU during the meeting has placed a 6-point memorandum.

The Chief Minister responding to the memorandum assured that Kamla district will be created within this year, “State government has given administrative approval for creation of Pakke-Kesang district.”

Khandu further mentioned that the demand for Pakke-Kesang district has been on for long time; however this is first time that the state government has given a go-ahead nod and taken action on it.

In his message to the students, he appealed them to be an active participant in the governance. “Though you may be not in the government, but you can be part of it by pointing out against any misdeeds or wrong doing of the government.”

Speaking on the achievements of the present government, the Chief Minister informed that the state government could clear Rs 4000 crore pending liabilities without any assistance from the centre, “This is possible only through proper management of finances available with the state government.”

Chief Minister further lauded ANSU for conducting its recent general election peacefully and without the involvement of money power, “If such trends continue, intellect and merit will get a big boost to contest elections.”