Arunachal CM Visits Central Jail at Jollang

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday paid a visit to the Central Jail at Jollang, Itanagar accompanied by Home Minister Kumar Waii.

During the visit the Chief Minister inspected the facilities in the jail and sought suggestions from jail authorities for its improvement.

During inspection, the shortage of land and on possibilities for expansion of jail premises by adding new lands were discussed. He inspected the female ward, male ward and the health centre. He also inspected the security facilities in the premises.

In his visit to the health centre, the CM inspected the facilities available in the centre. He suggested the jail authorities to provide proper facilities to inmates with provision for games and recreation activities including kitchen gardens once the lands are made available for expansion.

The Chief Minister also asked the authority to take proper care of hygiene and health of jail inmates.