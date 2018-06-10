Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 10 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Visits Rama Krishna Mission Hospital

Arunachal CM Visits Rama Krishna Mission Hospital
June 10
10:39 2018
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday paid a visit to the Rama Krishna Mission Hospital.

During the visit, the CM met the patients being treated and enquired on their health conditions. He met a patient undergoing skin surgery and assured funding for her treatment.

The CM also paid a visit to the Swamijis looking after the management of the hospital and enquired on the facilities and conditions of the hospital.

Upon hearing their grievances, the CM assured support for construction of a new 3-storied OPD building for the hospital with all facilities for essential and emergency services.

