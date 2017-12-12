Arunachal Congress Slams BJP Govt for Misusing CBI, IT Dept and ED

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi led BJP government for “misusing CBI, Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate to harass and torture opposition leaders and some business groups in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Addressing media persons at the APCC office in Itanagar, APCC president Takam Sanjoy opined that “since 1947 to 2017 central agencies like CBI, ED or IT never came to Arunachal but under the Pema Khandu led BJP government these agencies are been used to harass and torture the opposition leaders as well as to some business group of the state.”

“There is a system for raids and investigation of CBI, ED or IT, but to utter surprise recently Income Tax department had raided a company without proper notice just to harass and torture,” asserted Sanjoy without being specific on the name of the company or person.

“Interestingly whenever we put forward some matter to investigate through CBI, state government has always been reluctant to call CBI, same was in the case of corruption under Composite System,” asserted the APCC chief. Sanjoy added that “Congress will resist any political move to harass and torture its leaders, workers and any denizens of the state in pretext of CBI, ED or IT.”

Earlier, he also extended his congratulation to Rahul Gandhi for being elected as the President of All India Congress Committee. “Under the young and enthusiastic leadership of Rahul Gandi party as well as county will experience new changes in terms of development,” he said.